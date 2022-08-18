 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No companies apply for west-to-east gas pipeline money; North Dakota offering $150M

  • 0

No companies applied by Monday's deadline for money to help build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota's Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

The state has offered $150 million in seed money to a company that wants to build the pipeline. The grant money stems from the allocation awarded to North Dakota under the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus program designed to help states emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

A west-to-east pipeline -- which officials have estimated could cost up to $1 billion -- would be a way to help reduce wasteful flaring of excess natural gas as Bakken gas production increases, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. It also would provide gas to eastern industrial customers looking for supply, he said.

WBI Energy was interested at one point but backed away because of uncertainties over customers, Prairie Public reported.

People are also reading…

"I'll be in front of the Industrial Commission at the end of the month, to discuss the next steps," Kringstad said. "Stay tuned as to what those next steps might look like."

The Industrial Commission, composed of the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, regulates oil and gas development in the state.

North Dakota produced just under 3.06 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in June, up nearly 10% from May, according to the state Oil and Gas Division. The state's record production was 3.15 billion cubic feet per day in November 2019.

The industry in June captured 94% of gas, the same as in May, exceeding the state’s 91% target. The rest was flared off at well sites due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared more than 177 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in June.

071820-nws-kringstad.jpg

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

 Tom Stromme
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Gov. Doug Burgum says he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose.  The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the Fargo School Board last week announced plans to stop reciting the pledge on the grounds that it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code.  Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge. A Burgum spokesman says the governor’s aim is to ensure that those who wish to say it may legally do so.

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

Cheney ousted by Trump-backed Hageman

After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.

Landowners seek $275K after ND law found not constitutional

Landowners seek $275K after ND law found not constitutional

A landowners group will seek more than $275,000 in lawyers’ fees after North Dakota’s Supreme Court found a state law pushed by the energy industry amounted to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights. In a ruling last week, the state’s high court found key portions of the so-called pore space law passed in 2019 were unconstitutional. Pore spaces are cavities in rock and are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground. The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state arguing the law was a giveaway to the energy industry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Search continues after Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News