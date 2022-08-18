No companies apply for west-to-east gas pipeline money; North Dakota offering $150M

No companies applied by Monday's deadline for money to help build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota's Bakken oil patch to the eastern part of the state.

The state has offered $150 million in seed money to a company that wants to build the pipeline. The grant money stems from the allocation awarded to North Dakota under the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus program designed to help states emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

A west-to-east pipeline -- which officials have estimated could cost up to $1 billion -- would be a way to help reduce wasteful flaring of excess natural gas as Bakken gas production increases, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said. It also would provide gas to eastern industrial customers looking for supply, he said.

WBI Energy was interested at one point but backed away because of uncertainties over customers, Prairie Public reported.

"I'll be in front of the Industrial Commission at the end of the month, to discuss the next steps," Kringstad said. "Stay tuned as to what those next steps might look like."

The Industrial Commission, composed of the governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, regulates oil and gas development in the state.

North Dakota produced just under 3.06 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in June, up nearly 10% from May, according to the state Oil and Gas Division. The state's record production was 3.15 billion cubic feet per day in November 2019.

The industry in June captured 94% of gas, the same as in May, exceeding the state’s 91% target. The rest was flared off at well sites due to a lack of access to pipelines and processing plants. Operators flared more than 177 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in June.