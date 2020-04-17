NextEra redesigns rejected wind project for do-over before North Dakota regulators

Steve Cortina, a union marketing representative, said he has since visited with Job Service and hopes to meet with state officials from other state agencies in the future.

He said the union has successfully filled the majority of wind construction jobs at several other North Dakota projects with local workers. But some projects, including NextEra’s Emmons Logan wind farm, hired only about 7% North Dakota workers and brought in the rest from other states, according to the union’s estimate.

Now, “a lot of construction is postponed to later dates” because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cortina said, adding North Dakota union members are looking for work.

Sean Harrington, director of construction for NextEra, said that while he could not commit to hiring a certain percentage of local workers for the Northern Divide project, the head contractors on its projects hold jobs fairs “to hire as much qualified local labor that’s in the area.”

“Our goal is to hire as much as we can within a daily commute, and then we look regionally and then to the state of North Dakota, and eventually outside,” he said.