Newcomer, House incumbents get North Dakota District 33 GOP nods

Republicans of a legislative district encompassing North Dakota's coal country have endorsed a newcomer and two incumbents for election.

District 33 Republicans on Wednesday endorsed Mandan-area farmer and business owner Keith Boehm for Senate.

He challenged incumbent Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, for the endorsement. Bell was first elected in 2012. She could still run in the June primary to try to keep her seat.

Unruh Bell on Thursday said she and her family "will evaluate what it is that we want to do next," and "it has truly been an honor to serve District 33 in the Legislature."

Five candidates jostled for the party's two House endorsements, according to District 33 GOP Chairman Fred Stern. Incumbent Reps. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, and Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, got the nods for House.

Delzer chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and though he lost in the June 2020 primary election, he kept a legislative seat after the party appointed him to the one won by a dead candidate whom Gov. Doug Burgum had backed. Burgum and Delzer have tangled over budget issues.

The filing deadline for legislative candidates running in the June primary election is April 11. Voters in June will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

