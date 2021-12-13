 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New training rules set for CDL applicants

  • 0

People interested in acquiring a commercial driver's license will be required to complete additional federal training before taking the driving test beginning Feb. 7, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Entry-level driver training is a set of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s minimum training standards for CDL holders and applicants.

“This training course provides a nationwide standard to ensure that new drivers have the same minimum level of competence and safety,” said Brad Schaffer, director of DOT's driver's license division.

For more information, go to tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News