New training rules set for CDL applicants

People interested in acquiring a commercial driver's license will be required to complete additional federal training before taking the driving test beginning Feb. 7, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Entry-level driver training is a set of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s minimum training standards for CDL holders and applicants.

“This training course provides a nationwide standard to ensure that new drivers have the same minimum level of competence and safety,” said Brad Schaffer, director of DOT's driver's license division.

For more information, go to tpr.fmcsa.dot.gov.

