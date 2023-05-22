North Dakota is planning a new state park in the scenic Pembina Gorge, an attraction geared toward drawing Canadian visitors and providing access to a unique natural area.

State parks also are getting an additional $10 million for addressing deferred maintenance, bringing the total since 2021 to nearly $28 million approved by the Legislature to tackle an estimated $74 million backlog comprising roadways, buildings and shorelines.

The recently adjourned Legislature approved the deferred maintenance money and $6 million for building a Pembina Gorge state park campground. Both efforts are covered by the state government's Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund, derived from oil tax revenue.

An additional $2 million match from a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will go toward the campground.

North Dakota's 13 state parks have seen record years for camping nights in recent years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Grand Forks, said the money for deferred maintenance is "taking a big bite" out of the backlog.

"That's a very critical thing in terms of attracting visitors and campers and so on," he told the state House of Representatives in April.

New park

The new park, the first since Cross Ranch in 1989, is expected to be a draw to the natural beauty of the Pembina Gorge and for Canadian tourists, according to state Parks and Recreation Director Cody Schulz. The pandemic resulted in a 20-month U.S.-Canada border closure.

The gorge is unique for its whitewater rapids, fossils and natural beauty, according to Pembina County Job Development Authority Director Angelle French. Skiing, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation are popular activities there.

"I think it's a little unexpected," French said of the glacially carved gorge in mostly flat North Dakota.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, whose district includes the gorge, called it "definitely the next area to develop into a tourism hot spot in North Dakota."

The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area's trailhead is within 1 mile of the planned campground; they're to be connected by trails.

The campground will be built on former agricultural land on the timberline of the gorge, Schulz said. How the recreation area and state park will be branded and marketed are yet to be determined, he said.

Parks and Recreation in 2017 purchased 164.53 acres for the new park for $302,158, covered 50-50 by the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund and state funds.

The recreation area's trail uses include hiking, biking and snowmobiling. The new park will have partnership opportunities with the nearby Frost Fire Park ski resort, which also offers summer theater and other outdoor recreation, according to Schulz.

Lodging has been a challenge for Frost Fire. Parks and Recreation is planning six four-season, full-service cabins in the state park's campground. The campground also will include about 35 campsites with power and water.

Preserving the scenic Pembina Gorge and providing public access were driving forces for the new park, along with advancing recreation in the area, according to Schulz.

Its proximity to the Canadian city of Winnipeg means roughly 1.2 million people are within a 2-hour drive of the area, Schulz said.

"The demand signals were there for (the park) from all those different directions," he said.

Architectural plans are nearly finished. Schulz hopes for a two-year project but is keeping in mind supply chain issues and contractor availability.

The new park will provide additional places to stay in a rural county for visitors from Canada but also ones from Grand Forks and Fargo, according to French.

"Northeast North Dakota is incredibly underrated in my opinion," she said. "We have a lot of things here that are just amazing to see, but not a lot of people know about it."

Deferred maintenance

The Legislature in 2021 approved $17.9 million of federal American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid for state parks' deferred maintenance.

Many of those projects are being engineered, bid or constructed, according to Schulz.

The first focus on deferred maintenance was for "foundational infrastructure," such as underground utilities for water and power in campgrounds, maintenance on comfort stations and buildings, and roadways inside parks, Schulz said.

Bismarck-area projects include power and water upgrades at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park's campground and a building repair to the Cross Ranch State Park visitor center.

The next $10 million, in the 2023-25 state parks budget, "will continue to go down the list," Schulz said. Planners and park managers will reassess the project list to determine what to prioritize next.

Schulz called the nearly $28 million "a generational investment in our infrastructure."

"This is huge for North Dakota parks and rec," he said.