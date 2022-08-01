New programs aid North Dakota job seekers

Job seekers in North Dakota are getting more help through two recently announced programs.

Cisco Networking Academy's Skills for All program will be available to all state residents at no cost, according to Gov. Doug Burgum. The program provides self-paced, online learning aligned to industry jobs, providing people with a pathway to a career in technology.

There are numerous courses, badging and industry certifications available, with an emphasis on cybersecurity, along with other technology-focused courses.

“In the 21st century, nearly every job in every industry is a computer job," North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley said. "Providing free technology courses to citizens of North Dakota will allow for exciting opportunities for adults to expand their credentials in high-demand jobs from any industry.”

The program doesn't cost the state anything, according to Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

"It is funded through Cisco's Corporate Social Responsibility program, and the Networking Academy program is Cisco's largest social investment," he said.

For a list of courses and more information, go to: https://www.edutech.nodak.edu/ndcitizenskillsforall/.

Separately, Job Service North Dakota is partnering with North Dakota-based virtual reality studio Be More Colorful to help people explore career paths.

CareerViewXR is available to Job Service clients during a 12-month pilot project. It lets job seekers use immersive media and virtual reality to essentially "test-drive a job,” Job Service Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli said.

Bismarck-area businesses who would like to be considered as a filming location for a virtual reality experience can contact Job Service at 701-328-5000.

The project costs $8,700 and is being funded by a federal grant, according to Job Service spokeswoman Sarah Arntson.