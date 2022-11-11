New North Dakota state rep named after Howe wins secretary of state race

Republican Party leaders of a rural Cass County-area district have named a new state representative following his predecessor's election as North Dakota's next secretary of state.

District 22 Republicans' Executive Committee on Thursday appointed Jonathan Warrey, of Casselton, to succeed Michael Howe, who resigned Wednesday after winning 63% of the vote for secretary of state in Tuesday's election. Howe defeated Democratic-NPL candidate Jeffrey Powell and independent Charles Tuttle.

Warrey is chief operating officer for Marco, an information technology and office equipment vendor. He will serve the two years remaining on Howe's term.

Howe, a farmer, was first elected to the House in 2016. He succeeds Republican Secretary of State Al Jaeger, who took office in 1993.

Republicans will control the Legislature 43-4 in the Senate and 82-12 in the House of Representatives.

State lawmakers take office Dec. 1. The Legislature's organizational session is Dec. 5-7 before the 2023 session convenes Jan. 3.