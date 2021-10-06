New North Dakota state engineer named

North Dakota's top water official has named a new state engineer.

State Water Resources Department Director Andrea Travnicek on Wednesday announced longtime employee John Paczkowski for the job, a key role in the new department formed this year from restructuring of the State Water Commission.

Paczkowski has served the water agency since 1991, most recently as interim state engineer following the retirement of his predecessor, Garland Erbele, in March 2020.

Travnicek in a statement said, "I am looking forward to working with John on the many water-related challenges and exciting opportunities we have before us in North Dakota today. Throughout his career, he has been involved in a multitude of water-related regulatory items and development initiatives. His comprehensive understanding regarding the important management of the state’s water resources will continue to be an invaluable asset to the state."

Paczkowski said, "Water is a great passion of mine and I am honored to continue serving North Dakota, working with the dedicated staff at the Department of Water Resources, and collaborating with the Governor’s Office, Legislature, and the water community."

The 2021 Legislature established the Water Resources Department, headed by the director who oversees the state engineer and department staff.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.