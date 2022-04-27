New North Dakota income tax credit might cost more than estimated

An income tax credit approved by the Legislature last year might cost the state more than estimated.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus on Wednesday updated the Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee on the impact of the two-year tax credit, estimated by the Tax Office to cost $211 million and paid for from the previous two-year budget cycle's excess ending fund balance.

The credit is for up to $350 per year for individuals or $700 per year for people filing jointly. The credit can’t create a negative tax liability. For example, if a person owes $450, the credit will reduce that to $100. If he or she owes $250, it will take away their payment obligation but would not give them a $100 refund.

More than 253,000 of about 380,000 tax returns have been eligible for part or all of the credit, claiming $96 million of the $104 million estimated for the 2021 tax year, as of Tuesday.

"There's not a lot of wiggle room, if you will, left," Kroshus said, adding that his office is watching the number "very carefully, very closely."

His office expects to receive 95,000 more returns. He expects 60,000 of those will be eligible for the credit. Refunds have taken 10-14 days for taxpayers to receive, he said.

Kroshus said, "I think it's possible that it goes over ($104 million) by several million but I don't think it will be a large number if it does, not that that isn't material -- it is."

If more than $104 million is claimed, the state "would potentially collect a little less revenue," according to Legislative Council Senior Fiscal Analyst Adam Mathiak.

"It's not like there's a definitive line in the sand that if you exceed that, you can't pay any more credits or you need to have the Legislative Assembly step in and make changes. It would just be less revenue coming in if more credits are paid out or needed," Mathiak said.

Income tax in the state’s fiscal year 2021 generated more than $465 million, which is about 14.5% of the total general fund revenues of $3.2 billion.

State lawmakers heard last month how tax breaks have been a contributing factor to a persistent budget gap between ongoing revenues and spending.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

