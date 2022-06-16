 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New North Dakota income tax credit likely won't exceed estimate

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

An income tax credit that the Legislature approved last fall likely won't go over its estimated cost.

State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus on Wednesday updated the Legislature's interim Taxation Committee on the impact of the two-year tax credit, estimated by the Tax Office to cost $211 million. It's paid for from the previous two-year budget cycle's excess ending fund balance.

The credit is for up to $350 per year for individuals or $700 per year for people filing jointly. The credit can’t create a negative tax liability. For example, if a person owes $450, the credit will reduce that to $100. If he or she owes $250, it will take away their payment obligation but will not give them a $100 refund.

About 267,000 of 406,000 tax returns have been eligible for part or all of the credit, claiming $101.5 million of the $104 million estimated for the 2021 tax year, as of Monday. 

Brian Kroshus Campaign Photo

Kroshus

Kroshus told lawmakers his office doesn't believe the $104 million will be exceeded by the June 30 fiscal year end, though it will be "very close, obviously." 

Going over the $104 million estimate "would have reduced the inflow of revenue into the general fund," Kroshus said. 

Income tax in the state’s fiscal year 2021 generated more than $465 million, which is about 14.5% of the total general fund revenues of $3.2 billion.

State lawmakers in March heard how tax breaks have been a contributing factor to a persistent budget gap between ongoing revenues and spending.

Tax relief is poised to be a key issue of the 2023 Legislature, with lawmakers and Gov. Doug Burgum to craft proposals. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

