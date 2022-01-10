New North Dakota homeland security head named

North Dakota's state government has a new head of homeland security.

National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann on Monday tabbed Darin Hanson to serve as director of the state Department of Emergency Services' Homeland Security Division, which coordinates public safety responses.

Hanson has worked with state Homeland Security and has worked in the State and Local Intelligence Center for over eight years.

“In his previous position, Darin lead and coordinated the state’s programs and policies on critical infrastructure security. He has shown that he is able to work with a broad spectrum of partners across all levels of government, as well as nonprofit organizations and the private sector,” Dohrmann said in a statement. “Even more importantly, Darin embraces a culture of collaboration and teamwork, the cornerstone of everything we do in emergency management.”

Homeland Security has about 60 employees.

Hanson succeeds Cody Schulz, whom Gov. Doug Burgum appointed last year to lead the state Parks and Recreation Department. Interim Director Debbie LaCombe led Homeland Security since that time.

Hanson in a statement said, "I am both excited and honored for the opportunity to continue my service to the State alongside a team of emergency management professionals that continue proving they are among the best in the nation. I am grateful for the opportunity and the confidence that has been placed in me. The Homeland Security team will continue our whole-of-community focus to ensure a safe and secure homeland for all North Dakotans.”

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0