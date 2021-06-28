New North Dakota highway map unveiled

State officials on Monday unveiled a new North Dakota highway map that includes QR codes for smartphones.

The map features a new design and has QR codes to provide more information on cities, state parks, historic sites and other points of interest, according to Transportation Director Bill Panos and Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. It's the first update since 2017.

The new map and other travel materials will be available at rest areas and visitor centers. It also be found at www.dot.nd.gov/business/maps.htm and ordered along with other tourism materials at www.ndtourism.com.

For more information, go to https://fb.watch/6pIDIeyyIl/.

