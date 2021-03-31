New North Dakota forfeiture reporting requirements go to governor

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday approved new reporting requirements for property forfeited from criminal activity.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, brought House Bill 1480 to advance attorney general recommendations for reporting. It passed 46-1. The House in February passed the bill unanimously.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem last fall published a first-time report on cash, vehicles, firearms and other property forfeited from August 2019 through June 2020. The report compiling statewide data was implemented under a 2019 law changing aspects of the state's forfeiture proceedings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill will remove a duplicative reporting requirement on prosecutors, and exempt property worth less than $50 from reporting.

The bill also will require more information in courts' forfeiture judgments, including a seizure's location and the suspect's crime and case outcome, and incorporate law enforcement agencies' case reports into the attorney general's annual report on civil asset forfeitures.

The bill goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act upon receiving it.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.