New North Dakota election laws in place for June election, but voters won't notice much change

North Dakota lawmakers sought to tighten or change election procedures last year through dozens of bills, but the few that passed won't result in many visible changes for voters in June.

The 2021 Legislature handled more than 40 such bills in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide amid former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Perhaps the most significant bill to pass, at more than 50 pages long, was largely an update to the state's election laws.

"It really shouldn't make voters see any difference this time," Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum said of the bill's changes.

The bill implemented language updates as well as provisions for matching absentee ballot application signatures, helping people with disabilities vote and enabling technology additions, such as QR codes for smartphones -- which could come into play in 2024 for generating remotely marked absentee ballots, when the technology is available.

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White said, "There are some good changes in there, some needed updates to the language, but nothing that should affect a voter's experience."

Absentee ballots for the June 14 election are available to all North Dakota voters beginning Thursday.

Early in-person voting begins as early as May 30, but varies county by county. Early in-person voting begins June 8 in Burleigh and Morton counties at the Bismarck Event Center and Disciples Church in Mandan, respectively.

The bill also extends the time frame for county canvassing boards to meet, from six days after each election to 13 days, to provide more time to record in the state's central voter file who has voted.

The change also benefits voters who cast a so-called "set-aside" ballot and must later present their North Dakota ID, or who must resolve signature-mismatching issues.

Additional changes resulted from lawsuits in 2020 relating to the disputed residency of some candidates and a "cure" for how to resolve voters' mismatched signatures, Silrum said.

One update clarifies that disputes of residency may be resolved only by a court order. Another update implements "a cure process" for absentee voters whose ballots were rejected because of mismatching signatures, Silrum said.

That process entails notification to the voter so he or she can show an election official the ID used for his or her ballot application.

Another change puts a 30-minute time limit on voters to mark and cast their ballots. Silrum said that law is aimed at being "proactive" against sit-in protests. He said it's "not a hard and fast rule" that poll workers will time voters in the middle of the day. The time limit has no penalty.

Voters still marking their ballot when polls close have the option of casting their ballot as marked or continuing to mark it and forwarding it to the canvassing board to add in the final tally.

The provision is largely for poll workers to "wrap up their night, do their reporting and get results back to the county auditor's office," McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud said.

"The voters will know when they come in if that's applicable to them," she said of the time limit. "During the day they won't notice anything different. They can take all the time that they need to vote in the polling location."

Another provision prohibits and penalizes with a Class A misdemeanor -- punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine -- the acceptance of nonpublic funds for elections, with exceptions including food for poll workers and use of private buildings for polling places.

Many counties two years ago filled out applications and reported how they spent grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. The group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg notified them in 2020 of available funds for elections, which counties used for personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and ballot boxes. Some conservatives around the country, including some North Dakota lawmakers, questioned the funding doled out in numerous states.

"I don't see this as any issue moving forward," Johnsrud said of the ban.

Voting by mail

Voting by mail has increased since 2016 in North Dakota.

Ballots cast before the November general election increased from 38% in 2016 to 48% in 2018 to 75% in 2020, according to legislative testimony. The June 2020 election was held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another bill that passed last year allows ballots to be processed but not tabulated up to three business days before Election Day, until polls close. The bill mirrored an executive order by Gov. Doug Burgum in fall 2020, when counties handled more mail ballots due to the pandemic.

Some voters experienced voting by mail for the first time in 2020, "and maybe they said, 'Wow, this was pretty easy,' and they will probably continue with that because of how easy they felt it was," Silrum said.

But mail ballots also brought "vitriol expressed by certain members of the ultra-right," he said. Trump made baseless claims about election fraud linked to mail ballots. One defeated bill in the Legislature last year sought to limit who could vote absentee.

White expects absentee voting to increase slightly over Burleigh County's 2018 numbers.

Johnsrud expects 40-45% of McKenzie County voters to participate by absentee or mail, which allows them time to research issues and vote at home without feeling rushed.

"And a lot of times, you never know what the weather's going to be in North Dakota on election day," she quipped.

Questioning elections

Silrum said legislative races on the June ballot might be the most interesting contests.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are up for election, and many of them have intraparty Republican contests, including incumbents who gathered signatures to run against newcomers endorsed instead of them. The winners will move on to November's general election.

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen fissures in recent years between establishment and ultraconservative members -- evident at the party's convention last month in the U.S. Senate endorsement bids of incumbent John Hoeven and state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck. Hoeven narrowly won the endorsement, and Becker bowed out.

Silrum said the Secretary of State's Office continues to deal with questions "about the accuracy of elections and the integrity of elections" on a daily basis.

"To me it's unfortunate that some people are spending a considerable amount of their time sowing distrust in the election as opposed to working for solutions, getting involved, participating, and I hope they do participate in this upcoming election so that they can see how filled with integrity election administration already is," he said.

Election officials last year demonstrated voting machines for state lawmakers during the legislative session, which Johnsrud commended.

"We're always about education," she said.

The June election will decide city and school elections and political parties' nominees. County, judicial, legislative, state and congressional races will be determined in November.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

