New North Dakota Blue Book published

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Tuesday unveiled the 34th edition of the North Dakota Blue Book, a compendium of state facts and history.

The book, published every two years since 1995 and written by volunteers, has a featured chapter of more than 50 pages on state parks, which have seen record visitation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Book also highlights presidential visits to North Dakota, the centennial of the state-owned Mill and Elevator, and beekeeping.

"I think we can pull a word from our Scandinavian heritage, that it's a smorgasbord of information in there," Gov. Doug Burgum said at a ceremony Tuesday, where Jaeger presented him with a copy of the new edition.

The governor and the secretary recognized the dozens of volunteers from state agencies, libraries and the public who contributed to the Blue Book.

"What I find so amazing about this particular book is that there isn't one single author. There are 40, 50, 60, 70 people for each of these books, that put time and do the research and writing," said Jaeger, the book's publisher.

The book also records numerous impacts of the pandemic on North Dakota K-12 education, state parks and vital statistics.

The Blue Book is available for $20 from the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum store. The store sold 168 print copies of the previous edition, published in 2019.

Digitized Blue Book editions are available online at history.nd.gov/bluebook/index.html.

