New leader named for North Dakota addiction recovery office

A donation-funded state office aimed at combating addiction will have a new leader next month.

Gov. Doug Burgum in 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office is not an official state agency and receives no state funding, but it is related to first lady Kathryn Burgum's cause of recovery from addiction.

Burgum recently appointed Jonathan Holth to be the office's next managing director at an annual salary of $100,000 covered by donations. Holth is a Grand Forks restaurant owner and community and client development manager for JLG Architects.

Managing Director Jenny Olson departs Friday "to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector," first lady's spokesman Joey Ness said.

Holth takes over the remote work position on June 6. The managing director is the office's sole employee.

Holth is eligible for state health insurance but has waived it, Ness said.

The first lady, who chairs the office's seven-member advisory council, praised Holth as "a respected community builder, person in long-term recovery, and a past Recovery Reinvented speaker." Recovery Reinvented is an annual, daylong event of addiction recovery speakers and awards led by the first lady and funded by the state Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division.

The Office of Recovery Reinvented received $250,700 in donations in the state's 2019-21 budget cycle. The office has received $110,000 in donations so far in the 2021-23 period. All the donations were from the Fargo-based Dakota Medical Foundation.

The office has coordinated competitions, awarded grants and conducted surveys as part of its initiative to beat addiction.

It is up to future governors whether to continue the office.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

