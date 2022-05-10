 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New leader named for North Dakota addiction recovery office

  • 0
Jonathan Holth

Jonathan Holth speaks at the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented in Bismarck in October 2021.

 PROVIDED

A donation-funded state office aimed at combating addiction will have a new leader next month.

Gov. Doug Burgum in 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office is not an official state agency and receives no state funding, but it is related to first lady Kathryn Burgum's cause of recovery from addiction.

Burgum recently appointed Jonathan Holth to be the office's next managing director at an annual salary of $100,000 covered by donations. Holth is a Grand Forks restaurant owner and community and client development manager for JLG Architects.

Managing Director Jenny Olson departs Friday "to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector," first lady's spokesman Joey Ness said.

Holth takes over the remote work position on June 6. The managing director is the office's sole employee.

Holth is eligible for state health insurance but has waived it, Ness said.

People are also reading…

The first lady, who chairs the office's seven-member advisory council, praised Holth as "a respected community builder, person in long-term recovery, and a past Recovery Reinvented speaker." Recovery Reinvented is an annual, daylong event of addiction recovery speakers and awards led by the first lady and funded by the state Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division.

The Office of Recovery Reinvented received $250,700 in donations in the state's 2019-21 budget cycle. The office has received $110,000 in donations so far in the 2021-23 period. All the donations were from the Fargo-based Dakota Medical Foundation.

The office has coordinated competitions, awarded grants and conducted surveys as part of its initiative to beat addiction.

It is up to future governors whether to continue the office. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burgum: Use current agency budgets as starting point

Burgum: Use current agency budgets as starting point

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says state agencies may use their present budgets as a starting point for drafting new two-year spending plans. And although agency heads should consider inefficiencies, they won’t have to identify potential cuts. The Republican governor’s guidelines come as state coffers are fattened by soaring oil prices and revenue is far exceeding forecasts. Burgum signaled he intends to include a state employee pay raise in his next two-year budget recommendation, though he did not provide details on how much he will suggest to lawmakers, who may adopt an equal raise for themselves.

South Dakota pot legalization campaign submits signatures for ballot

South Dakota pot legalization campaign submits signatures for ballot

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota have submitted thousands of petition signatures to the secretary of state. They say they've collected enough to place the initiative on the November ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has scrambled in recent days to gather the nearly 17,000 petition signatures required to place a proposed law on the ballot. The signatures must come from registered South Dakota voters. Matt Schweich, campaign director for the organization, says the campaign evaluated the petitions and estimates it has at least 19,250 valid signatures.

South Dakota ethics board grinds forward on Noem complaints

South Dakota ethics board grinds forward on Noem complaints

A South Dakota ethics board has moved to hire an outside attorney as it considers a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. The complaints were sparked from allegations the Republican governor interfered in a state agency to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and misused state airplanes. The retired judges who sit on the Government Accountability Board decided any legal advice shouldn’t come from the lawyer who usually advises the board because she works under the state’s attorney general. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg initiated the complaints. The board’s decision Monday was a procedural move as it approaches a key juncture for the complaints.

Watch Now: Related Video

Can you believe that these diamonds were actually living creatures?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News