New leader chosen for shepherds of North Dakota Legacy Fund

The panel that guides North Dakota's $8.6 billion oil tax savings chose a new leader Wednesday, replacing the sitting chairman in the wake of frustration with how the board has rolled out new in-state investment mandates for the Legacy Fund.

The Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board voted 8-1 for Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, to lead the panel through June 2022.

The vote followed one to keep Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, as chairman, which failed 3-6.

Kempenich said the votes didn't bother him, that he and Klein have always worked together to keep other board members apprised, and that he didn't ask to be nominated.

Kempenich, the No. 2 House budget writer, had led the board since 2013. Klein, the No. 2 Senate Republican, had served as vice chairman.

Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, nominated Klein and commended Kempenich for his "amazing job." But she emphasized the change set by a bill passed last month by the Legislature that reshaped the board. The changes necessitated the chairman vote.

"I think to change roles might be a good faith effort to recognize a new stage that we're in in this committee," Hogan said.

The bill expanded the membership of the board, which now comprises three representatives, three senators, the Bank of North Dakota president, state tax commissioner, insurance commissioner and treasurer.

The latter two serve on the State Investment Board, which oversees investment programs for state funds.

The previous makeup was four lawmakers, the tax commissioner, bank president and the state budget director, who was removed.

The 2021 Legislature approved several in-state investment mandates of the Legacy Fund, including making investments in companies in the state.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, introduced legislation last month during the Legislature's special session in an effort to hasten the in-state investment process. In response, the Legislature passed the bill reshaping the advisory board.

Short staffing of the state Retirement and Investment Office also has hindered the in-state components. The Legislature approved more employees and salaries for the office.

Some state lawmakers have expressed frustration with the pace of the in-state requirements' rollout, but the state securities commissioner has disagreed and said the mandates need time to work.

The voter-approved Legacy Fund is derived from 30% of monthly state oil tax revenue.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.