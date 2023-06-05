A Napoleon beef business is among value-added projects getting money this quarter from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission.
Legendary Steaks was awarded $26,250 to buy a trailer for delivering beef.
The commission better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology. The group at a recent meeting in Dickinson approved five grants totaling about $427,000.
The largest award is $146,352 to Wahpeton-based Dakota Hurd, an industrial hemp company that develops hemp building materials.
Bathgate-based Dakota Valley Growers was awarded $128,500 to expand its cattle operation and construct equipment to convert manure into sustainable fertilizer.
The Drake-based Dakota Angus beef company received $100,000 for marketing and education.
Georgia-based Susterre Technologies USA was awarded $25,830 to conduct testing of ultra-high pressure water jets in row crop applications.
Funding for APUC grants comes from the Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator, two state-owned businesses. No money is directly appropriated from the state general fund.
People are also reading…
APUC will hold its next grant application hearing July 19-20 in Medora. Applications must be received by July. 1. For more information, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc.