A Napoleon beef business is among value-added projects getting money this quarter from North Dakota's Agricultural Products Utilization Commission.

Legendary Steaks was awarded $26,250 to buy a trailer for delivering beef.

The commission better known as APUC funds developers of North Dakota farm-related products. The money typically is used for research, marketing, farm diversification, agriculture tourism and technology. The group at a recent meeting in Dickinson approved five grants totaling about $427,000.

The largest award is $146,352 to Wahpeton-based Dakota Hurd, an industrial hemp company that develops hemp building materials.

Bathgate-based Dakota Valley Growers was awarded $128,500 to expand its cattle operation and construct equipment to convert manure into sustainable fertilizer.

The Drake-based Dakota Angus beef company received $100,000 for marketing and education.

Georgia-based Susterre Technologies USA was awarded $25,830 to conduct testing of ultra-high pressure water jets in row crop applications.

Funding for APUC grants comes from the Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator, two state-owned businesses. No money is directly appropriated from the state general fund.