Name changes proposed for North Dakota sites with Native slur; MHA Nation to engage

Federal efforts are underway to rename places containing the offensive term "squaw" in their names, and at least one tribal nation within North Dakota plans to engage.

But a rancher with deep roots at one such place says the name wasn't meant to be hurtful, and that locals didn't initially believe the renaming effort was real.

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last fall declared the word to be derogatory and established a 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

The panel in months ahead will recommend to the Board on U.S. Geographic Names replacement names for more than 660 geographic features on federal lands. Each feature will have a list of five candidate names.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” Haaland said in a statement. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

Several spots on the map in North Dakota contain the slur in their name, including Squaw Gap in McKenzie County.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said he is "definitely in support of adjusting that derogatory term. It really is a bad term. It's always been."

"It really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term," Fox said.

He supported the renaming of Squaw Peak in Arizona in 2003 as Piestewa Peak for the first-known Native woman in the U.S. military to die in combat.

"I think the ones that we have here in North Dakota ... those should be changed as well," Fox said.

He doesn't yet have replacement names in mind, but said tribal elders and historians could help identify historical and traditional names, especially for places close to the reservation.

MHA Nation plans to declare its support for the federal efforts and to offer assistance in renaming the sites, Fox said.

"Right now we're just putting our support behind it and think it's a good project and a good federal action. Others may not feel the same, but we definitely do," the tribal chairman said.

Gov. Doug Burgum's office is "continuing to track the issue and will provide input as requested by the federal government," spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune.

Squaw Gap

Squaw Gap, which is little more than a community hall and an old schoolhouse on a remote road, holds "nothing but loving memories" for Kathy Skarda, a Keene-area farmer and rancher who spent the first 25 years of her life in the Squaw Gap area.

Her friends and family there didn't think the renaming effort was real.

"They thought it was a joke. They couldn't believe it," she said.

The community's name "notes a local rock formation said to resemble an Indian squaw carrying a papoose and its location in a gap in a hill," according to "North Dakota Place Names" by Douglas A. Wick.

Squaw Gap acquired telephone service in 1971, "one of the last regions in the country" to do so, the book said.

Skarda said she doesn't think the name was "ever meant to be derogatory toward anybody or any ethnicity."

"But if it means so much to have it changed, I guess we'll have to live with it, but ... I think in the hearts and the minds of everybody around the community, it will always be Squaw Gap, with treasured memories and honored over time," she said. "Changing the name, I guess, won't change the memories and the cherished family events and the history that the Squaw Gap has always been for the community."

Candidate replacement names are Spring Creek, One-O-One Creek, Phillip Draw, West Fork Badlands Draw and Phillip Spring, according to a task force map.

The local U.S. Forest Service office last month notified the McKenzie County Commission of the renaming effort, said Skarda, the commission's vice chair. The panel "notified the citizens" so they can engage, she said.

More information on the task force and a public comment period is at bit.ly/3NGfMNr.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0