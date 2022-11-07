Name-A-Plow contest returns for a second year

North Dakotans are getting another chance this year to give a snowplow a bit of a personal touch.

The state Department of Transportation is hosting its second annual Name-A-Plow Contest. The agency said it is looking for "punny, witty, or creative snowplow name ideas." Department officials will pick one winner in each of its eight districts.

Last year, more than 850 name suggestions were submitted. "Darth Blader" -- a reference to "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader -- was the winning entry for the Bismarck District. Other winners were Blizzard Wizard, Plowasaurus Rex, Below Zero Hero, Stormin' Norman, Truck Norris, Orange Thunder and Plowzilla.

“We had some great names to choose from and are excited to see what new names are submitted this year," DOT Maintenance Director Brad Darr said.

Winners will be selected shortly after the Nov. 27 deadline to submit entries. Contest winners will have an opportunity to meet the plow operators and have their photo taken with the plow. More information including contest rules is at https://bit.ly/3E0LrX7.

“After last year's success, we are excited to partner with the public to name our plows and promote safe driving this winter season,” Darr said. “Our plows are out there working hard for the citizens of North Dakota. They keep the highways clear, but we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe on the road.”

A list of vehicle emergency kit items and winter driving tips is at ndresponse.gov. Drivers can download the ND Roads app and go to travel.dot.nd.gov for the latest road information.