Mountrail County oil spill impacts wetland

About 12,000 gallons of crude oil spilled Monday at a rail loading facility in Mountrail County, with an unknown amount entering a wetland.
Phillips 66 Co. operates the facility about a mile southwest of Palermo and reported the spill, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.
The initial report indicates that 286 barrels, or 12,012 gallons, of oil spilled. DEQ personnel are inspecting the site and will monitor the investigation and cleanup.
