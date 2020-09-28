More Volkswagen settlement funding available

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials plan to dole out another $2.7 million in Volkswagen settlement money for projects aimed at reducing air pollutants.

The funds stem from the 2016 settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen after the auto manufacturer admitted to programming some of its diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality awarded nearly the same amount earlier this year in the first round of funding, with more than $1 million going toward electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The projects include the first "fast" charging stations in the state for use by any electric vehicle. Separately, Tesla has started operating several stations in various cities including Bismarck and Dickinson for use solely by its cars.