More Volkswagen settlement funding available

State officials plan to dole out another $2.7 million in Volkswagen settlement money for projects aimed at reducing air pollutants.
The funds stem from the 2016 settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen after the auto manufacturer admitted to programming some of its diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality awarded nearly the same amount earlier this year in the first round of funding, with more than $1 million going toward electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The projects include the first "fast" charging stations in the state for use by any electric vehicle. Separately, Tesla has started operating several stations in various cities including Bismarck and Dickinson for use solely by its cars.
This next Volkswagen funding round will focus on other types of projects, according to the department. Applicants can request money to replace old vehicles or repower engines to run on cleaner fuels such as compressed natural gas or propane, for example. Two cities and nine school districts were awarded funds in the first round for projects involving buses or trucks.
The state has $8.1 million in settlement funds to award over the course of several years. Eligible projects must seek to mitigate emissions of nitrogen oxides, which are released by diesel engines and can contribute to smog. Most project categories require that applicants provide varying levels of matching funds.
Applications for the new funding round will be accepted through Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. They can be mailed to the Division of Air Quality, 918 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501-1947 or emailed to airquality@nd.gov. Program guidelines are available at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/planning/VW.aspx.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.