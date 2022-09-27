 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More time for public to comment on red tape reduction

  • 0

A group formed by Gov. Doug Burgum to identify unnecessary government regulation is providing more time for public input.

Burgum created the Red Tape Reduction Working Group by executive order last month. The initial public comment period closed Sept. 5. Burgum on Tuesday announced that "due to demand," comments will be accepted through Oct. 10, at https://www.governor.nd.gov/red-tape-reduction-working-group.

The group comprises Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies represented by "red tape reduction officers" to review "agency regulations, restrictions, requirements, red tape and policies that have become antiquated, overly burdensome and inefficient." More than 150 state boards also are invited to participate.

People are also reading…

The group will propose rollbacks on certain government regulations to the 2023 Legislature.

Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA spacecraft collides with asteroid in planetary defence test

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News