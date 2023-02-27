The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Callie Paulson, daughter of Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, and Rachael Kannianen, daughter of Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, join their fathers working at the Capitol during the legislative session.

Callie and Rachael said they found out about the page positions through their fathers. Callie, 15, and Rachael, 14, are both home-schooled, which allows them to work as pages throughout the day while still accomplishing their schoolwork.

“We do school in the evenings and, sometimes when it's slow, when we’re out at the (information) kiosk we can get some done,” Rachael said.

As part of their day-to-day duties, Callie said, “For the most part, we just run papers (to lawmakers) when they print out because it comes out with their name on top.”

In addition to delivering messages and legislative material to lawmakers, Callie and Rachael said they sit in on sessions. At the push of a button by a senator, a panel of lights lets Callie and Rachael know that they’re needed at that desk.

When the senators are in committee, Callie and Rachael sit at the Capitol information kiosk. “We will give people directions and help them find places,” Rachael said.

When asked what her favorite part of being a page was, Callie said, “It’s interesting when they have debates on the floor about a bill, you can learn a lot.”

Callie and Rachael both said they appreciated the opportunity to be directly involved in the political process as pages. “You have to care,” Callie said about the political process. “It’s important; it’s life-changing for all of us.”