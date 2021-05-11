More North Dakota Republican lawmakers censured by district GOP

Two North Dakota Republican lawmakers who represent part of Burleigh County have been censured by their district party, a trend connected with the expulsion of a state representative this year.
District 28 Republicans voted 69-19 on Saturday to censure Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, and Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, "in response to the dissatisfaction of many constituents of District 28."
Burleigh County resident Marty Beard introduced the resolution for censure, which formally condemns a person's conduct. The district is a swath of south-central North Dakota, including southern Burleigh County.
The two state lawmakers are the latest Republicans censured by their district parties in the wake of former Rep. Luke Simons' March expulsion for workplace and sexual harassment. At least seven other lawmakers from Watford City in the west to Valley City in the east have been censured by fellow Republicans.
The censures have occurred at district reorganization meetings throughout the state, which take place in odd-numbered years and must conclude by Saturday.
Some political observers link the censure efforts to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, of which Simons was a member. Some even see a fracture forming in the supermajority Republican Party, which controls the Legislature and all state offices.
District 28 GOP Chairman Andrew Bornemann said Simons' expulsion "was the straw that broke the camel's back, if you will," and was partly the motivation for censuring Brandenburg, who supported the ouster.
"There's been a lot of dissatisfaction with more moderate or left-leaning Republicans in our state, and I think it's been brewing for a long time," Bornemann said.
Political polarization in recent years on the national level also has "really encouraged a lot of people to get involved and to be aware of what is going on at the local level," he added.
Other political observers have compared the censures to Republican infighting on the national level in the wake of Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
The chairman also said "a major source of dissatisfaction" was Erbele and Brandenburg running in the June 2020 election with former Rep. Jim Grueneich, and not Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, whom Republicans had endorsed with Erbele and Brandenburg.
Grueneich last year moved from Jamestown in District 12 to Ellendale in District 28. He was not endorsed. Brandenburg said "there's no law against" the three running together.
Brandenburg and Magrum do not get along. In 2019, Magrum confronted Brandenburg at an Emmons County Commission hearing about wind turbine regulations, and questioned Brandenburg's loyalties in an outburst that lasted several minutes. Brandenburg is a vocal supporter of wind energy.
"You work so hard to do what you can to help the district and get hung up on these party issues, and it doesn't make sense to me," Brandenburg said.
Erbele links the censures to "out-of-state activists that are Libertarian in nature, and they're trying to take over the Republican Party without calling themselves Libertarian, and so they're forcing the Republican Party to implode upon itself by their actions."
He called the censure "very vague" and without specifics. He attributed it mainly to constituents' discontent over him and Brandenburg not running with Magrum in 2020, but cited Magrum's behavior at the 2019 meeting in "verbally abusing" Brandenburg and not apologizing.
"It's the same arrogance that Luke Simons showed in being unapologetic, and if either one of these two individuals would have used the three words saying, 'I am sorry,' the expulsion wouldn't have happened and the separation of District 28 wouldn't have happened," Erbele said. "It's more important for me to stand with my friend, Rep. Brandenburg, than to support bad politics."
Brandenburg said he doesn't regret his vote to expel Simons, that "my mother and my father taught me that you treat women as equals, and I stand beside that."
Simons was documented to have harassed and made uncomfortable legislative interns, employees and state representatives. He denied any wrongdoing and said he was not afforded due process.
Magrum referred the Tribune to a video of the District 28 GOP meeting, and said Brandenburg "probably should apologize to the people instead of trying to vilify me."
"I'm not the one that was censured. He was. He should probably apologize to the district for his crappy service," Magrum said.
He said he was not involved in bringing the censures but did cast a secret ballot on the motion. He declined to say how he voted.
Magrum said Simons' expulsion is "partially" the reason for the censures trending among district Republican parties, but he attributed the pattern more to "the overspending, the no tax relief" and government-issued mask mandates.
Magrum has been a vocal supporter of Simons. He was gaveled down by the House speaker for "getting close to disparaging" other representatives in a floor speech in which Magrum referenced the expulsion as a "debacle" and said the House seemed like "a good old boys club" for how Simons was expelled.
Other censured lawmakers include: Rep. Dick Anderson, R-Willow City; Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City; Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden; Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby; Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva; Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield; and Rep. Denton Zubke, R-Watford City.
Fargo-area District 21 Republicans on Monday passed a resolution commending Anderson, Klein, Nelson, Thomas, Weisz and Zubke.
Previous district Chairman Jamal Omar said the group felt "there was a lot of hard work" put into the 2021 Legislature by the lawmakers, who include the No. 2 Senate Republican and a top House budget writer.
"We feel that there was an orchestrated attempt to humiliate these state leaders in a very unfair manner, and we wanted to set the record straight that these are well-respected leaders and their contributions to the state are well-respected and appreciated," Omar said.
