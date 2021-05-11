More North Dakota Republican lawmakers censured by district GOP

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"You work so hard to do what you can to help the district and get hung up on these party issues, and it doesn't make sense to me," Brandenburg said.

Erbele links the censures to "out-of-state activists that are Libertarian in nature, and they're trying to take over the Republican Party without calling themselves Libertarian, and so they're forcing the Republican Party to implode upon itself by their actions."

He called the censure "very vague" and without specifics. He attributed it mainly to constituents' discontent over him and Brandenburg not running with Magrum in 2020, but cited Magrum's behavior at the 2019 meeting in "verbally abusing" Brandenburg and not apologizing.

"It's the same arrogance that Luke Simons showed in being unapologetic, and if either one of these two individuals would have used the three words saying, 'I am sorry,' the expulsion wouldn't have happened and the separation of District 28 wouldn't have happened," Erbele said. "It's more important for me to stand with my friend, Rep. Brandenburg, than to support bad politics."

Brandenburg said he doesn't regret his vote to expel Simons, that "my mother and my father taught me that you treat women as equals, and I stand beside that."