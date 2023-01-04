Minot-area state senator recovering from broken hip, wrist

Longtime North Dakota state Sen. Karen Krebsbach is recovering after being injured in a fall last month.

She told the Tribune on Wednesday after a follow-up visit with her doctor that she broke her hip and left wrist after slipping off a curb on Dec. 10 while out in Minot. She said she tried to catch herself with her wrist and hit her hip. She had surgery for both injuries.

"I'm coming along very good, the nurse said, at this point, so it's just a matter of healing up better and getting on with my life," said Krebsbach, R-Minot.

The 82-year-old Krebsbach is using a walker. Her wrist is in a temporary cast.

She is going to try to get to Bismarck to attend the legislative session next week.

She serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which writes budgets.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday morning when she tripped on a rug and hit her head going out the Capitol's west entry.

Hogan, 74, is using crutches and plans to participate in her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel while she recovers.