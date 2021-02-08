Mineral owners seek lawmakers' help in addressing oil, gas royalty concerns

Skarphol shared a different view with lawmakers.

“The profitability of the oil and gas industry is not the responsibility of the royalty owner,” he said. “If the operator is experiencing a loss, that loss should fall on the company and the stockholders of that company, not the royalty owner.”

Skarphol said he has devoted “countless hours” to poring over royalty statements and studying the issue after his wife noticed significant deductions taken from her royalties on wells near Tioga several years ago. The royalty owners association he formed has 200 members, many of whom share frustrations about deductions.

He added that North Dakota loses out on substantial tax revenue it could collect from royalty owners if the deductions were not allowed.

Sen. Jim Roers, R-Fargo, asked Skarphol why royalty owners want the Legislature to address the issue when they could try to deal with the matter through the courts.

“Who’s going to be able to afford to file a suit against the battery of attorneys that are employed by these companies?” Skarphol responded.

The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.

The debate over post-production costs has surfaced a number of times in recent years in North Dakota. Lawmakers contemplated studying the issue following the 2019 legislative session, but that review never materialized. Regulators in recent years also approved new rules aimed at providing more transparency to mineral owners, though Skarphol indicated Monday that mineral owner still have many questions.

