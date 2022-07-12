 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Milk delivery woes eased for swath of North Dakota

  • 0
Picking up the milk

Chris Brunner, a truck driver for Dean Foods, recoils a large hose after filling the silver milk tank with approximately 41,000 pounds of milk in 2015 at the Northern Lights Dairy Farm south of Mandan. 

 Mike McCleary

Milk delivery concerns have been alleviated after a shortage of drivers earlier this year led state officials to take emergency measures to curb impacts in 16 North Dakota counties.

The state Milk Marketing Stabilization Board in February licensed several food distributors to deliver milk directly to customers and businesses in the affected area, largely in eastern North Dakota, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

The situation arose in January after a major milk distributor went out of business, partially due to a lack of certified drivers, according to the governor's office.

Schools, long-term care facilities and senior citizen centers stood most affected, according to Goehring.

doug goehring

Doug Goehring

"They have no other options. They have to have product delivered to them," he said.

The agriculture commissioner and Gov. Doug Burgum in January announced emergency measures to address the driver shortage, including waiving hours of service for truck drivers delivering milk, waiving enforcement of certain licensing requirements until April 1 and boosting renewals of commercial driver's licenses.

People are also reading…

Goehring said that within two weeks of the measures being announced "I had a lot more comfort" as to the situation. 

The state Department of Transportation undertook several efforts to address the driver shortage, a nationwide problem that officials have tied to rising demand during the coronavirus pandemic, and more drivers retiring or leaving the industry.

DOT conducted 6,975 CDL knowledge tests in January and early February -- seven times higher than a typical month, according to department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.

Seventy-five people sought renewal of their expired CDL after DOT sent 1,250 letters to drivers with expired licenses.

North Dakota now has 3,200 more CDL drivers than six months ago, including new licensees and permit holders, according to the DOT's Driver License Division. 

"That increase we saw is not a regular occurrence, so it does seem that it’s due to the extra efforts that took place in the last six months," Peske said. "I know our team worked really hard early in the year to boost that number by targeting drivers with an expired license and then offering additional time slots for drivers to take the CDL knowledge test."

North Dakota had 49,858 CDL holders in January. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

A federal judge in North Dakota has denied the state’s request to throw out a lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The lawsuit filed in February by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleges that the state’s Republican-led Legislature’s new map violated the Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte’s ruling Thursday dismissed the state’s argument that the tribes lacked the standing to sue. Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment about the ruling Friday because the lawsuit is unresolved.

SD Dem governor candidate picks running mate

South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor. Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party’s state convention. The convention starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy. Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian ammunition depot 'destroyed' in Ukraine's Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News