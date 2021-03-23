MHA Nation touches on dual taxation, DAPL in oil revenue hearing

Joel Brown, mineral services manager with Watford City-based MineralTracker, recently completed an analysis of those federal tracts in McKenzie and Dunn counties. He told lawmakers that if those areas were fully developed -- which is not a guarantee -- the state could stand to gain hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue in as little as 10 years, and counties also would benefit from additional oil money.

The chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee raised both the federal leasing issue and the letter concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline as he questioned Fox at the hearing.

“There’s two good-faith efforts you could have done already for not only us but for the whole state of North Dakota,” said Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier. “I’m having a hard time understanding why this is just a draft and why you haven’t already asked for that exemption to extend into the federal lands.”

Fox responded that good-faith negotiations “require movements on both sides, not just one.”