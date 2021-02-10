MHA Nation seeks change to oil tax 'inequity' surrounding border wells

The leader of the Three Affiliated Tribes is asking North Dakota lawmakers to correct what he describes as a tax "inequity" surrounding wells on the border of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The tribe and state share in extraction and production taxes from wells that begin on the reservation and extend horizontally underground across the border. But in the reverse situation -- when wells begin off the reservation and cross onto it -- the tribe does not collect tax revenue.

“These wells should be included precisely because they extract oil and gas from underneath our reservation,” Chairman Mark Fox told members of the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee on Wednesday. “This is just about fairness.”

He spoke in support of Senate Bill 2319, introduced by Rep. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, which would allow the tribe to collect taxes from wells that begin outside its reservation boundary and cross over. The proposal would apply to 132 wells and others drilled in the future.

