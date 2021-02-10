MHA Nation seeks change to oil tax 'inequity' surrounding border wells

The leader of the Three Affiliated Tribes is asking North Dakota lawmakers to correct what he describes as a tax "inequity" surrounding wells on the border of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
The tribe and state share in extraction and production taxes from wells that begin on the reservation and extend horizontally underground across the border. But in the reverse situation -- when wells begin off the reservation and cross onto it -- the tribe does not collect tax revenue.
“These wells should be included precisely because they extract oil and gas from underneath our reservation,” Chairman Mark Fox told members of the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee on Wednesday. “This is just about fairness.”
He spoke in support of Senate Bill 2319, introduced by Rep. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, which would allow the tribe to collect taxes from wells that begin outside its reservation boundary and cross over. The proposal would apply to 132 wells and others drilled in the future.
Fox said oil companies drilling wells along the boundary benefit from improvements to infrastructure such as roads paid for through oil tax revenue.
State tax officials estimate the bill would result in $15.5 million less tax revenue for the state, counties, cities and school districts over the next two-year budget cycle, with that money going to the tribe instead.
The request from the tribe follows a new oil tax sharing agreement reached in 2019 that spells out what percentage of tax goes to the state and tribe from oil production on Fort Berthold. The proportion depends on whether trust or fee land is crossed. Trust land is held by the federal government in trust for the benefit of the tribe, and fee land refers to private land within a reservation. The agreement, in effect, sent a greater share of the revenue to the tribe.
Several oil companies that drill on Fort Berthold spoke in favor of Senate Bill 2319 on Wednesday. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.
The committee did not immediately vote on the measure.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.