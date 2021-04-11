Members of Legislature’s Bastiat Caucus don’t see themselves as extremists

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Becker said other Republican representatives have distanced themselves from the Bastiats and have warned freshman lawmakers from associating with the caucus. Becker said other Republicans label the caucus as extremists in order to save face.

“It’s very ironic that sometimes even Republicans will say that we’re trying to damage the Republican Party or that we're not real Republicans when we are actually the ones most strongly advocating for the party platform,” Becker said. “If you think these other people are making you look bad because they’re sticking to the platform that you allegedly believe in, that makes you look really bad.”

Ruby said it is frustrating when people associate the caucus as being extremists or libertarians. He said Bastiats are just as, if not more, Republican than other lawmakers.

“I’ve heard some names called towards Bastiats that aren’t very complimentary,” Ruby said.

When asked about why some members chose not to publicly associate themselves with the caucus, Becker said it is to avoid being negatively targeted and labeled as an extremist. He said members are not ashamed of their beliefs or votes, they just don’t want the negative press.