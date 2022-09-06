Meeting set on draft State Freight and Rail Plan

Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller. Moscow says that the move is in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Other Americans cited Monday were Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. The group included business leaders, academics and government officials, who would be banned from entering Russia. Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden, lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians. Penn and Stiller have criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.