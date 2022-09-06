Meeting set on draft State Freight and Rail Plan

North Dakota's Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting to gather comments on a draft State Freight and Rail Plan.
The plan assesses all freight modes and provides recommendations to improve efficiency, reliability and safety of the transportation system. When finalized it will serve as a guide for future development of and investment in North Dakota's freight and rail infrastructure.
The meeting from 2-3 p.m. Central time Monday can be accessed at www.dot.nd.gov/projects/frp. It will consist of a presentation and a question-and-answer session. A recorded presentation also will be available on the project website.