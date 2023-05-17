The North Dakota House and Senate chambers will be closed for the summer due to mechanical updates, with no weekend or holiday tours of the state Capitol.

The chambers will be closed through the beginning of September.

“We enjoy being able to share the rich history of our state Capitol with visitors from all over the world,” Facility Management Director John Boyle said in a statement. “Although the chamber closures will affect tours of our beautiful, unique building this summer, the mechanical updates will ensure the Capitol functions properly for years to come.”

Workers will be replacing the original, 1933 air handlers that serve the chambers and the Brynhild Haugland Room, a large meeting room below the House.

The project is covered by $7 million of federal coronavirus aid the Legislature approved in its November 2021 special session.

People who would like to see the chambers can do so from the self-guided tour kiosk in Legislative Hall or through a virtual tour at omb.nd.gov/virtualtour.

Regular weekday tours will continue from Monday through Friday on the hour from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. all summer.

Group tours can be requested online at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex.

Self-guided tours aren't allowed on Saturdays or Sundays.