Meat processing in North Dakota gets $10.5 million federal boost

A U.S. Department of Agriculture effort to increase competition in the meat processing industry, address supply chain issues and help lower costs for consumers is investing nearly $10.5 million in North Dakota.

The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a $10 million grant to create a revolving loan fund to finance the startup or expansion of meat and poultry operations. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting a $472,000 grant to double the size of its 6,000-square-foot processing plant and hire more workers. The plant will be able to handle 300 cattle per month rather than 130.

"Expanding their capacity and supporting in-state meat processing is a win-win for producers, businesses and consumers," USDA Rural Development State Director Erin Oban said in a statement.

The money is through USDA's Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, which is investing $73 million in 21 grant projects nationwide, and the agency's Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, which is investing $75 million in eight projects.

“By jump-starting independent processing projects and increasing processing capacity, these investments create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to get a fair price, while strengthening supply chains, delivering more food produced closer to home for families, expanding economic opportunity, and creating jobs in rural America,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

