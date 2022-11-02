Meat processing in North Dakota gets $10.5 million federal boost

North Dakota’s state auditor said Thursday that an examination of state electoral systems conducted in response to voter concerns found the systems “incredibly secure.” Auditor Josh Gallion says he undertook the report in response to concerns nationally that false claims of election fraud and conspiracies are threats to democracy. Gallion says his office received many inquiries about North Dakota’s elections following former President Donald Trump’s lies of election fraud. The review was done between May 16 and July 31 by Oklahoma-based Secure Yeti. The review found six vulnerabilities to the election system but all were “low risk.”