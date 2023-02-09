North Dakota lawmakers are looking to make it more difficult for citizen-initiated measures to change the state constitution.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee on Thursday heard Senate Concurrent Resolution 4013, brought by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

The panel did not not take immediate action on the proposed measure, which would require petitioners who want to bring constitutional initiatives to a public vote to have lived in North Dakota for at least 120 days, ban petitioners from accepting money or in-kind gifts, and require signatures equaling 5% of the state's most recent federal decennial census, up from 4%.

"This is done to promote the rights of the people of North Dakota," Myrdal told the Senate panel. "Not at all, on any level, can you construe this to saying I'm taking away the rights of the people with this measure."

She expressed concerns that "our constitution is being changed by out-of-state monies and out-of-state residents."

Myrdal asked the Senate panel to consider requiring signatures be gathered from throughout the state.

"We just don't want it to be 90% or 80% from the big cities," she said.

She also proposed amendments to remove a provision requiring 67% of voters approve of such measures once they reach the ballot, rather than a simple majority of more than 50%.

North Dakota lawmakers in recent years have grumbled about certain constitutional initiatives voters have approved, including measures for a state Ethics Commission in 2018 and for term limits last year, proposals many legislators opposed.

Myrdal's measure must pass the Senate and the House of Representatives to be placed on the November 2024 ballot for voters to determine.

Nearly 62% of voters in 2020 rejected a measure from lawmakers that would have given the Legislature a say in passing constitutional initiatives.

The Legislature's Republican majority leaders have co-sponsored Myrdal's measure. Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, who in 2019 brought the measure voters rejected in 2020, said he signed onto the measure due to its residency requirements.

He said his observations in talking with signature gatherers at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot last year for the term limits measure were "that they were here from another state."

"This is supposed to be a grassroots process, and if somebody who is paying for signature gatherers is bringing in somebody from out of state, that's not grassroots," Hogue told the Tribune.

Measure opponent and North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow suggested a secure, online petition through the secretary of state website for citizens to read and sign.

"People who do petitioning don't like bothering people. It takes a certain personality to do this, so if we put it online, we eliminate that factor," he told the Senate panel.

Gawrylow also said an online petition would enable people to educate themselves about a proposed measure at their own pace, rather than in the moment when approached by a petitioner. Online petitioning also would eliminate the need to hire petitioners, he said.

"If we want to actually empower the grassroots, let's take approaches that reduce the need for money," Gawrylow said.