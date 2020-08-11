Measure that would change North Dakota election processes qualifies for November ballot

Group board member Nicole Donaghy, of Bismarck, said the measure also will give voters more choice.

"Voters frequently go to the polls and only have one option, as many incumbents run unopposed," she said. "Without competition, lawmakers secure reelection even if they don't have the best ideas or vision for their constituents."

Brighter Future Alliance, which opposes the measure, calls North Dakota Voters First "merely a front for radical political organizations, Hollywood elites and East Coast liberals seeking to overturn political institutions and remake the state and nation in their image."

The alliance claims the measure will reduce state House representation for residents, manipulate voting and make it easier for liberal candidates to win.

“It was obvious that the sponsors are cynically hoping the inclusion of more benign provisions like a minor extension for overseas military voters from 46 to 61 days and election security measures already used in North Dakota will cause voters to overlook the more serious implications of the constitutional measure,” opposition spokesman Tim Rasmussen said.

There will be three measures on the general election ballot Nov. 3. The other two were placed there by the 2019 Legislature. One would increase the membership and term limits of North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education. The other would involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives. Two groups seeking to legalize recreational marijuana failed to get on the ballot this year.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3