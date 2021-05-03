Measure groups face higher bar for signatures with new North Dakota census

Two groups petitioning for constitutional measures they want to put to voters next year need about 4,200 more signatures than previously required due to a greater state population.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger informed the groups by letters Monday that with an official 2020 U.S. census count of 779,094 North Dakota residents, the threshold of signatures to place their measures on the ballot has risen to 31,164, or 4% of the population.

One proposed measure would legalize recreational marijuana through the state constitution; the other would require 60% of voters in favor to amend the state constitution, rather than a simple majority, and would limit those efforts to one topic.

The groups have one year to circulate their petitions from when they were approved.

Statutory initiatives will require 15,582 signatures, or 2% of the population. Those types of initiatives change state law, rather than the state constitution.

The 2021 Legislature passed no measures for 2022 voters.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

