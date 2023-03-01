North Dakota's Public Service Commission has fined Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities $2,000 for missing a deadline for replacing its lighting system at the Thunder Spirit Wind Farm in Adams County -- by four days.

State law required that wind farms established before June 5, 2016, must have functioning light-mitigating technology systems to replace the constantly blinking red lights in the turbine towers, which some people found to be a nuisance. The new systems had to be in place by Dec. 31, 2021.

MDU had asked the PSC for an extension, as it was exploring the LIDS system -- Light Intensity Dimming Systems -- instead of the Federal Aviation Administration-approved ADLS, or Aircraft Detection Light System. The utility was waiting for FAA approval of the LIDS system, so the commission gave MDU until Dec. 31, 2022.

But the approval for LIDS never came. So MDU went ahead in July 2021 to order equipment for ADLS. That installation was completed in October 2022 and testing was completed on Dec. 30.

"But they (MDU) didn't get final FAA approval until Jan. 4 of 2023, which is four days after the deadline," Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said during last week's PSC meeting.

PSC staff negotiated an agreement under which MDU agreed to the $2,000 fine, or $500 per day, Prairie Public reported.

"That's in line with the rate for others who missed the deadline," Fedorchak said. "They did make a good faith effort to meet the deadline."

PSC Chairman Randy Christmann had some concerns.

"They were warned that some of us were very doubtful that the LIDS technology was going to get approved by the FAA," Christmann said. "But of course, they knew better, and talked us into the extension."

Christmann said wind farm neighbors were subjected to looking at the red lights for an extra year.

"But even after the extra delay, (MDU) still had to cut it right to the edge, and then couldn't quite make it," Christmann said.

MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said the LIDS technology "would have been a tremendous savings for our customers" and that "there also would have been annual operating expense savings."

All three commissioners voted in favor of the settlement agreement.