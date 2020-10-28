MDU customers to see rate increase following regulator approval

The company’s costs are tied to a drop in transmission-related revenue received through regional grid operators, as well as new transmission projects, including upgrades near Heskett Station in Mandan and at the MDU substation on Sweet Avenue in downtown Bismarck. MDU also sought to make up for a gap in what was collected over the past year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the order the PSC issued Wednesday, the company will recover a portion of its costs over a period of 24 months to make up for the gap from the past year. Spreading out those costs accounts for the drop from $3.35 to $2.95 per month.

MDU is required to come before the commission each year to adjust the rider. Some years, the rider decreases, though on average over the past five years it has seen an annual increase of $0.14 per month for the typical household’s bill.

“We understand this isn’t the ideal time,” MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said of the significant jump in this year's request.

He said the company presented a variety of scenarios to the PSC to help address pandemic hardships and “whatever the commission decided, we were fine with.”