MDU customers to see rate increase following regulator approval

Montana-Dakota Utilities customers will experience a rate increase on their monthly electric bills starting in November after state regulators approved the utility’s request on Wednesday.
The amount depends on a family’s electricity usage, but the average household will see a $2.95 increase.
The three-member Public Service Commission unanimously approved MDU’s request, but commissioners made some modifications so that customers would not immediately see the full estimated increase of $3.35 per month that the company originally proposed.
Commissioners said they were cognizant that the coronavirus pandemic has caused financial hardship for families, a point raised by AARP North Dakota during a public input session earlier in October.
AARP State Director Josh Askvig said many North Dakotans are struggling with food security, employment and climbing expenses during the pandemic. The organization advocates for people age 50 and older.
“I applaud the PSC for digging into it and really giving it the diligence they did,” Askvig said. “We are certainly glad they made the reduction.”
MDU is looking to recover $15.5 million via its transmission cost adjustment rider, which appears as a line item on customers’ monthly electric bills and is separate from a general rate case. The amount is a $6.3 million increase over what the company requested last year.
The company’s costs are tied to a drop in transmission-related revenue received through regional grid operators, as well as new transmission projects, including upgrades near Heskett Station in Mandan and at the MDU substation on Sweet Avenue in downtown Bismarck. MDU also sought to make up for a gap in what was collected over the past year.
Support Local Journalism
Under the order the PSC issued Wednesday, the company will recover a portion of its costs over a period of 24 months to make up for the gap from the past year. Spreading out those costs accounts for the drop from $3.35 to $2.95 per month.
MDU is required to come before the commission each year to adjust the rider. Some years, the rider decreases, though on average over the past five years it has seen an annual increase of $0.14 per month for the typical household’s bill.
“We understand this isn’t the ideal time,” MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said of the significant jump in this year's request.
He said the company presented a variety of scenarios to the PSC to help address pandemic hardships and “whatever the commission decided, we were fine with.”
Commissioner Randy Christmann put forward the proposal to spread out a portion of the costs, bringing the average monthly increase down to $2.95.
“I wish it were $0, or I wish it were something less,” he said, adding that he thought the proposal “brings us to the best achievable balance."
Kroshus said that the rider allows for the reliable delivery of electricity to customers. He added that utilities like MDU are part of larger regional transmission organizations, which provide access to lower energy prices through efficiencies across the power grid.
“A customer will see a transmission rider, that expense on their bill, but what they don’t see are the hundreds of dollars literally in energy savings,” he said.
Askvig with AARP said he would like to see the PSC limit riders and incorporate them into utility companies' general rate cases, which tend to draw greater scrutiny from regulators and are more holistic.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.