Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved removal of the Native slur “squaw” from the name of an oil field in McKenzie County.

The motion was brought by the state Department of Mineral Resources. Squaw Gap Field will now be known as Homesteaders Gap Field.

The name of the nearby community had been officially changed from Squaw Gap to Homesteaders Gap in January following the approval by federal officials. Local residents chose the new name in line with the area’s historic association with homesteaders.

The name change was part of a broader effort by the U.S. Interior Department to remove the use of the term on federal lands. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 declared the word to be derogatory and established a 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

Nearly 650 geographic features around the country containing the word have been renamed. Five other sites in North Dakota, mostly water bodies, got new names. The list of new names around the U.S. can be found at bit.ly/43wga8l; a map of locations is at bit.ly/3oBgNPg.

Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring comprise the Industrial Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry in the state.