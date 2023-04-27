A major plan to cut income and property taxes has sailed through the North Dakota Legislature after weeks of intense negotiation between leading Republicans.

The House of Representatives and the Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to pass House Bill 1158. The legislation will go to Gov. Doug Burgum.

"This landmark tax relief package provides meaningful individual income tax relief across all tax brackets and offsets a portion of homeowners’ property tax bills," Burgum said. "I look forward to signing the bill in the coming days with our legislative partners whose thoughtful work will allow North Dakotans to keep more than half a billion dollars of their hard-earned money over the next two years and moves us further down the path toward becoming a zero income tax state."

The bill sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, underwent frequent changes as it moved through the legislative pipeline, but the final version emerged after House and Senate negotiators agreed to a mix of income and property tax relief in their 13th meeting earlier this week.

The proposal comes with a $515 million price tag for the two-year budget cycle beginning in July. Nearly 70% of that money would go toward income tax reductions.

North Dakota’s five existing tax brackets would be chopped down to three:

Income tax would be eliminated for single filers making less than $44,725 and married couples making less than $74,750.

A 1.95% tax would be applied to income between $44,725 and $225,975 for single filers and between $74,750 and $275,100 for married couples.

A 2.5% tax would be applied to any income earned beyond the second bracket’s thresholds.

Currently, North Dakota’s highest income tax rate is 2.9%.

The remaining $157 million in tax relief would go toward property tax credits for homeowners.

Starting in 2024, all homeowners would be able to claim a $500 property tax credit on their primary residence.

The proposal also would expand eligibility for the Homestead Property Tax Credit, which applies to homeowners 65 and older. Under the new parameters, older homeowners with annual incomes under $40,000 would be able to apply for a credit worth up to $9,000, while those making $40,000-$70,000 would be eligible for a credit worth up to $4,500.

Homeowners would have to apply for the credits under both programs.

Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, said the combination of tax cuts provides "the most tax relief to the most people" within the state's budgetary constraints. The average family that owns a home and earns an income could see over $1,000 in annual tax relief, Kannianen said.

Headland put it in simple terms Wednesday, telling his colleagues the legislation was "a good bill."

Republican leaders came into the legislative session this year with differing visions on what shape tax cuts should take, but they all agreed the state's rosy financial picture enabled lawmakers to pass along significant relief to taxpayers. Greater-than-projected state revenues driven by high oil tax collections mean North Dakota is likely to enter the next two-year budget cycle with a sizable surplus.