Mark your calendar for these political dates in North Dakota

Primary and general

North Dakota's primary election is June 14, when voters select nominees for offices. Voters may select candidates only from one party on this ballot. City and school elections will be decided on this date, too.

Absentee ballots for the June election will be available to all North Dakota voters beginning May 5.

Political observers say the Republican primary will be one to watch, given the fissures in the supermajority GOP between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans.

The GOP-led House of Representatives expelled former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, in March for workplace and sexual harassment. Afterward, several Republican lawmakers were censured by their district parties, which political observers tied to the expulsion vote.

Last month, eight members of the party's 59-member State Committee walked out of the board's meeting in protest of the party's chairman appointing eight temporary district chairs under a law for reorganizing political parties in legislative districts affected by redistricting.

As head of the state GOP, Schafer said he leads "the whole party, not just parts of the party."

"My goal is to the bring the party together to fight the Democratic, socialist regime that is rearing its head within our state and within our nation," he said.