Mark your calendar for these political dates in North Dakota

North Dakotans this year will elect a new attorney general and secretary of state -- two of several statewide races without an entrenched incumbent running.
Here is how 2022 will unfold for state elections.
Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot, more than is usual. The difference is because of redistricting, which is done every 10 years with updated census data.
The reapportionment also added House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.
The redistricting means political parties in 13 districts must reorganize because the districts are either new or have enough of a population change.
A cursory list from the Legislature's research agency shows more than 20 state lawmakers would have to run against colleagues to keep a seat due to redistricting, though some have announced they're not running.
Conventions galore
District parties will hold conventions for endorsing legislative candidates throughout the early months of the year, before state conventions in the spring, when delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.
Republicans control the Legislature and every state office and congressional seat in North Dakota.
Libertarians will hold their state convention Feb. 26 in Fargo. Libertarians hold no statewide or legislative seats in North Dakota.
The Democratic-NPL Party will gather March 24-27 in Minot for its state convention.
Democrats hold no state offices and last won a statewide election in 2012, when Heidi Heitkamp narrowly won the U.S. Senate race. Six years later she would lose a bid for reelection to Republican Kevin Cramer.
State treasurer nominee Mark Haugen had the best showing of Democrats in the 2020 statewide races. He garnered 34% of the vote.
Democrats hold 21 of 141 seats in the Legislature. The party will be defending all but one seat on the ballot this year, a high-stakes election for Democrats.
Party Chairman Patrick Hart said Democrats came out of the Legislature's special session last fall "with a lot of energy."
"We really want to get out there and let people know that we're the party of the people. We support the working class," he said, adding he's "really excited to bring out some surprises this next election cycle."
Republicans will hold their state convention April 1-2 in Bismarck.
The party is charging first-time fees of as much as $5,000 for candidates seeking endorsements to run for statewide and congressional races.
Some Republicans see the fees as prohibitive of newcomers and protective of incumbents. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer said the fees help with costs and ensure candidates can raise money and support.
April 11 is the deadline for statewide, congressional and legislative candidates to file petitions or certificates of endorsement to run.
Major offices
Statewide offices on the 2022 ballot include attorney general, secretary of state, tax commissioner, agriculture commissioner and two seats on the Public Service Commission.
One of those seats is for a four-year term, left unexpired by former Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, whom Gov. Doug Burgum appointed as tax commissioner last month. Kroshus succeeded Ryan Rauschenberger, who resigned after an alcohol-related disturbance at a hotel.
Longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Secretary of State Al Jaeger are not running again, opening up two high-profile state offices this year. Jaeger was first elected in 1992; Stenehjem in 2000. Former U.S. Attorney and Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley has announced he will run for attorney general.
A 10-year seat on the state Supreme Court also in on the ballot. North Dakota's judiciary is nonpartisan. Justice Daniel Crothers is seeking reelection for what he says would be his final term.
One of North Dakota's two U.S. Senate seats is on the ballot. Incumbent John Hoeven, R-N.D., will seek a third six-year term.
North Dakotans also will elect their sole U.S. representative this year. Second-term Congressman Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., has not yet announced his plans, but his website indicates a campaign is underway.
Primary and general
North Dakota's primary election is June 14, when voters select nominees for offices. Voters may select candidates only from one party on this ballot. City and school elections will be decided on this date, too.
Absentee ballots for the June election will be available to all North Dakota voters beginning May 5.
Political observers say the Republican primary will be one to watch, given the fissures in the supermajority GOP between ultraconservative and establishment Republicans.
The GOP-led House of Representatives expelled former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, in March for workplace and sexual harassment. Afterward, several Republican lawmakers were censured by their district parties, which political observers tied to the expulsion vote.
Last month, eight members of the party's 59-member State Committee walked out of the board's meeting in protest of the party's chairman appointing eight temporary district chairs under a law for reorganizing political parties in legislative districts affected by redistricting.
As head of the state GOP, Schafer said he leads "the whole party, not just parts of the party."
"My goal is to the bring the party together to fight the Democratic, socialist regime that is rearing its head within our state and within our nation," he said.
Nov. 8 is the general election, in which county, legislative, judicial, statewide and congressional races are decided.
Absentee ballots for the general election will be available to all voters beginning Sept. 29.
After the election, Republican and Democratic-NPL state lawmakers will elect their caucus leaders. The Senate incumbents won't be back; neither will House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who is retiring after 24 years as a state rep.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, is retiring after 32 years in the Legislature. Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, will lose her seat due to redistricting and cannot run this year. She and her husband also are moving to Dickinson.
North Dakota lawmakers take office Dec. 1. New members are ceremonially sworn in during the Legislature's organizational session in early December.
Most statewide elected officials take office Jan. 1 and are traditionally sworn in on the first day of the legislative session, usually in early January. The governor's State of the State address is the same day.
The biennial Legislature can meet for up to 80 days to write new laws and state budgets. The 2021 Legislature used 76 days.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.