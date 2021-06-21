Mandan-area businessman is new North Dakota GOP chairman

North Dakota’s Republican Party has elected a Mandan-area businessman as its new chairman.

The party’s State Committee on Saturday in Medora elected Perrie Schafer, of Captains Landing Township, in a 35-19 vote.

The vote comes at a time when Republicans are dominating North Dakota politics but also experiencing intraparty unrest over the direction of the party.

Bob Wheeler, of Underwood, who ran unsuccessfully in the June 2020 Republican primary for District 8 House, also vied for the top party spot but came up short.

Schafer is founder of Environmental Services Ltd. He also founded and led Schafer Financial Group as CEO for 38 years, and he heads up a real estate investment firm, ESL Management.

Since 2017, he’s been GOP chairman in District 31, a swath that includes parts of Morton and Hettinger counties and all of Grant and Sioux counties.

Schafer, 61, said he thinks his leadership skills “can guide this party in a real positive direction.”