Mandan-area businessman is new North Dakota GOP chairman

North Dakota’s Republican Party has elected a Mandan-area businessman as its new chairman.
The party’s State Committee on Saturday in Medora elected Perrie Schafer, of Captains Landing Township, in a 35-19 vote.
The vote comes at a time when Republicans are dominating North Dakota politics but also experiencing intraparty unrest over the direction of the party.
Bob Wheeler, of Underwood, who ran unsuccessfully in the June 2020 Republican primary for District 8 House, also vied for the top party spot but came up short.
Schafer is founder of Environmental Services Ltd. He also founded and led Schafer Financial Group as CEO for 38 years, and he heads up a real estate investment firm, ESL Management.
Since 2017, he’s been GOP chairman in District 31, a swath that includes parts of Morton and Hettinger counties and all of Grant and Sioux counties.
Schafer, 61, said he thinks his leadership skills “can guide this party in a real positive direction.”
“I think we’ve got really good Republican principles that I would like to continue promoting and working with, number one,” Schafer said. “I see a tremendous energy to the party that I’d like to harness and promote and work with to a positive end, and I think there needs to be a little better communication just mainly at all the levels of the Republican Party. We’ve got a lot of different activities going on at the same time.”
He succeeds Rick Berg, a former state representative and one-term congressman who had served as party chairman since 2018, after then-state senator and previous chairman Kelly Armstrong announced his bid for U.S. House. Berg did not run again for chairman. Schafer’s term is for two years.
His election comes after legislative district reorganization meetings around the state, at which party members censured several Republican lawmakers. A censure is a formal condemnation of someone’s conduct.
Political observers tie the censures to the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, who was documented to have harassed and threatened women at the state Capitol for years. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.
Schafer did not immediately respond to phone messages inquiring about how he plans to lead the party amid the censures.
Republicans control all statewide and congressional seats in North Dakota, and they have a supermajority in the Legislature. Republicans won 65 of 69 legislative races in 2020.
The state’s Democratic-NPL Party in May elected Bismarck businessman Patrick Hart as its new chairman.
