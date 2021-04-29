Major North Dakota election bill clears Legislature

A top state Republican Party official said the provision is a "transparency issue" that would be "just a reflection of reality that some people seem to not want to see the light of day."

"It gives (voters) all of the information, and to those that say, 'Oh, well, there's a negative connotation to someone that's on by petition instead of endorsed,' I completely disagree with that," said John Trandem, the party's first vice chair. "I think there are a lot of voters that will vote for anyone except for the endorsed candidate, but that's up to the voters."

The bill reduces some deadlines for post-election work, such as entering voters into the central voter file, which is a record of who has voted. North Dakota has no voter registration.

The bill also extends the time frame for county canvassing boards to meet, from six days after each election to 13 days.

The bill imposes a Class A misdemeanor on people who knowingly accept private money for running elections. Louser said lawmakers felt "no outside, private money, especially big tech, should be allowed to come in and attempt to influence any election in North Dakota."