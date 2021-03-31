Major budget bill eyed for reimbursing North Dakota officials caught up in audit probes

North Dakota lawmakers are eyeing a major budget bill for reimbursing attorney fees of state officials caught up in criminal investigations from audit findings in 2019.
A previous bill also sought the reimbursements but was defeated over language concerns.
Contained in House Bill 1015 -- the budget bill for the Office of Management and Budget -- is language for claims payments for former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt and three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman. The claims total $48,136.
The five officials submitted claims for reimbursement after criminal probes launched in the wake of critical audit findings that the state auditor forwarded for investigation. No criminal charges resulted. State Risk Management Division officials denied the claims, determining they weren't viable.
Kommer, who resigned last fall to enter the private sector, and some state lawmakers have criticized State Auditor Josh Gallion for how he handled the audit findings. Gallion has said he had an obligation to advance the audit findings for investigation.
The Senate in February defeated by a 5-42 vote the bill for reimbursing the officials, citing difficult language in the legislation. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who has said he feels Kommer was "wronged" and "wasn't treated correctly," has called the reimbursements "an important thing."
The House passed the budget bill 80-11 in February. Now the bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee, with a subcommittee on the bill set to meet Thursday.
Chairman Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said the method for the reimbursements is "unusual" and "does not happen often." He noted a similar instance in the 1980s, when the Legislature authorized reimbursement for a farmer whose turkeys stampeded due to low-flying National Guard helicopters and died.
Holmberg said lawmakers are interested in reimbursing Kommer and the others because "what happened to them was unfair and unfortunate."
The Office of Management and Budget bill is usually the last one passed by the Legislature, which has used the bill to correct errors in other legislation and to help balance the state's overall budget with transfers from state funds, OMB Director Joe Morrissette said.
Pollert said the budget bill has been "accused of being a catch-all," but he called the reimbursements germane to the bill.
"That's where it belongs to be," he said.
Morrissette said the bill seems appropriate for the reimbursements, noting the bill "actually deals with authority for the OMB Risk Management Division to use the risk management fund to pay these claims."
