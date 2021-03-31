Major budget bill eyed for reimbursing North Dakota officials caught up in audit probes

The House passed the budget bill 80-11 in February. Now the bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee, with a subcommittee on the bill set to meet Thursday.

Chairman Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said the method for the reimbursements is "unusual" and "does not happen often." He noted a similar instance in the 1980s, when the Legislature authorized reimbursement for a farmer whose turkeys stampeded due to low-flying National Guard helicopters and died.

Holmberg said lawmakers are interested in reimbursing Kommer and the others because "what happened to them was unfair and unfortunate."

The Office of Management and Budget bill is usually the last one passed by the Legislature, which has used the bill to correct errors in other legislation and to help balance the state's overall budget with transfers from state funds, OMB Director Joe Morrissette said.

Pollert said the budget bill has been "accused of being a catch-all," but he called the reimbursements germane to the bill.

"That's where it belongs to be," he said.

Morrissette said the bill seems appropriate for the reimbursements, noting the bill "actually deals with authority for the OMB Risk Management Division to use the risk management fund to pay these claims."

