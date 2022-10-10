Maddock woman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from raccoon in bar

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a Maddock bar last month and prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges.
Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, faces misdemeanor counts of false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of furbearers. The charges against her together carry a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines. A trial date was not immediately scheduled.
Court documents indicate Daniel Howell with the Devils Lake Public Defender's Office has been appointed to represent her. He did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.
Christensen was arrested Sept. 14 after authorities found her and the animal by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.
Court documents allege Christensen "while being questioned by law enforcement did not disclose the location of a non-domesticated raccoon" and "did conceal from law enforcement a non-domesticated raccoon."
The state Health and Human Services Department the day before had issued a warning about potential rabies exposure in response to Christensen bringing the raccoon into the Maddock Bar on Sept. 6. Bartender Cindy Smith has said the animal was never loose and didn't bite anyone, and Christensen previously told the Tribune "Rocky never left my arms when I visited the Maddock Bar."
Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and was nursing it back to health with plans to rehabilitate it to the wild.
It's illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.
Christensen alleges law officers used "excessive force" and said previously her family is "traumatized." A GoFundMe "Justice for Rocky" page that has been set up to help her had raised nearly $4,800 of a $10,000 goal as of Monday afternoon. Christensen has not said what she would consider justice.
