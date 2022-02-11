 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime North Dakota lawmaker who led redistricting to retire

Rep. Bill Devlin R-Finley.

Longtime state Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley, will retire from the Legislature.

The former newspaper publisher has served from 1997-2006 and since 2011. He is a former speaker of the House. 

Last year he led the Legislature's Redistricting Committee, which reapportioned legislative districts based on 2020 census data.

As a result of redistricting, four longtime Republican state representatives, including Devlin and the House majority leader, ended up in the same district, where only two can serve.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, also is not running for reelection. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

