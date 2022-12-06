 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longtime lawmaker Arlo Schmidt dies at 91

  • 0
2-14-09 Daily Photos 4 (copy)

Former Rep. Arlo Schmidt, of Maddock, speaks during a House floor session in February 2009. Schmidt died Nov. 20, 2022.

Former longtime North Dakota state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt has died.

Schmidt died of cancer Nov. 30 at the Deaconess Health Center in Northwood, according to his obituary posted by Bilden-Askew Funeral Home. He was 91.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Democrat from Maddock represented District 7 in the state House of Representatives from 1995-2010, when he retired from politics. He was known for his plainspoken and often humorous floor speeches.

He was an auctioneer and a U.S. Army veteran who served 1 ½ years in Korea. He is a member of the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.

Services will be held sometime in the spring, in Maddock, according to the funeral home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panel keeps electronic pull tab moratorium in place; affects gas stations, liquor stores, groceries

Panel keeps electronic pull tab moratorium in place; affects gas stations, liquor stores, groceries

A North Dakota legislative panel has refused to change a rule that creates a moratorium on electronic pull tab machines at gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores. Lobbyists and some lawmakers have promised that the issue will come up again in the next legislative session. The bipartisan Administrative Rules Committee supported the North Dakota Gaming Commission vote to alter the definition of a bar to clarify where the Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines will be allowed. The new rule specifies that a bar does not include gas stations and liquor, grocery and convenience stores.

South Dakota man accused of threatening Noem

South Dakota man accused of threatening Noem

A South Dakota man has been charged with threatening a state official and judge. He allegedly faxed a one-page message to a local TV station on Oct. 23 saying he planned to kill Gov. Kristi Noem. He also allegedly emailed a threat to a judge. Jason Shields was arrested in October shortly after the threats were made. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports he is charged with a pair of felonies that each carry a maximum five-year prison sentence. Court documents alleged that the fax to the TV station said Shields and several others were planning to kill Noem and that it would happen soon. According to court documents, he later told law enforcement officers that he had acted alone.

Watch Now: Related Video

Real ID deadline delayed again to 2025

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News