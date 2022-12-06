Longtime lawmaker Arlo Schmidt dies at 91

Former longtime North Dakota state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt has died.
Schmidt died of cancer Nov. 30 at the Deaconess Health Center in Northwood, according to his obituary posted by Bilden-Askew Funeral Home. He was 91.
The Democrat from Maddock represented District 7 in the state House of Representatives from 1995-2010, when he retired from politics. He was known for his plainspoken and often humorous floor speeches.
He was an auctioneer and a U.S. Army veteran who served 1 ½ years in Korea. He is a member of the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
Services will be held sometime in the spring, in Maddock, according to the funeral home.