Longtime former state Sen. Tallackson dies

tallackson.jpg

Tallackson

 PROVIDED

Longtime former state Sen. Harvey Tallackson has died at age 97.

Tallackson died July 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to his obituary. His funeral is scheduled Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Hoople.

Tallackson was born May 15, 1925, in Grafton. The Democrat represented District 16 in North Dakota's northeastern corner from 1977 until 2008, when he was defeated in his bid for reelection by Republican Joe Miller, of Fordville. Tallackson was a former chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

He and his wife, Glenna, to whom he was married for 73 years, moved to St. Paul in 2018. She preceded him in death.

