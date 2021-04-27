Longtime Bank of North Dakota chief to retire

Bank of North Dakota President Eric Hardmeyer on Tuesday announced his retirement, effective July 6.

The bank's longest-serving president made the announcement at a meeting of the state's Industrial Commission, which oversees the bank. The Mott native has been with the nation's only state-owned bank since 1985, when he started as an administrative assistant to then-President Joseph Lamb.

He became president in 2000 after several roles in commercial lending, succeeding John Hoeven, who was elected governor that year and a U.S. senator in 2010.

“It has been a privilege to serve the state of North Dakota and work beside so many outstanding employees for so many years,” Hardmeyer said in a statement. “Their positive attitudes and dedication to making things better for North Dakotans inspires me every day.”

Hardmeyer's time as president coincided with major economic events, including the Bakken oil boom, natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic. He also worked with the Legislature to build a new bank headquarters, which opened in 2008 in Bismarck.